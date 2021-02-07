Cynthia Ann Walker, 67, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, with her three children by her side. Heaven gained a piece of our hearts that day.
Cindy was born October 2, 1953 in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to Dale and Opal (Moore) Poore. She grew up in Roseburg, Oregon and graduated from Roseburg High School. She held several various positions with the Roseburg School District before starting her career with the State of Oregon. Cindy then worked for the Ford Family Foundation until her retirement.
Cindy met her late husband, Archie, in the Spring of 1992 at Newton Creek Church of Christ (now Creekside). They were married on January 22, 1994 at the church where they first met. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2019, prior to Archie’s passing. Cindy and Archie’s marriage was built on a Godly foundation; serving the Lord was one of their greatest achievements. Cindy and Archie were members of Westside Christian Church. Cindy served in various ways including Vacation Bible School, which she so enjoyed. She made many dear friends within her church community, all of whom held a special place in her life.
Cindy loved her family with all her heart, and absolutely adored being a grandmother. Whether she was playing “Grandma Monster” or giving advice and support, she cherished her relationships with each of her grandchildren.
Cindy and her beloved cat, Sassy, were known for snuggling on the couch under a blanket together. Cindy’s loving heart will be missed by her children, family and friends. She would always make sure you left her house with a “to-go bag” full of food even if you were just going across town. She would always ask for a phone call or text to know you made it home safely. Cindy would make you laugh and be there when you cried. She was a pillar of support for her family and was always there for them. She was not only a sister, a mother, and a grandmother; she was also a true friend, a confidant, and always there to give you a hug, a smile, or be ready to make you laugh. Oh, her laugh--how contagious that was!
Cindy is survived by her three children, Josh (Ann) Hughes, Heather Johnson, and Jesse (Aimee) Hughes; brother, Jim (Cindy) Poore; son-in-law, Rick Johnson; stepchildren, Charles (DeeDee) Walker, Stanley (Traci) Walker, and Mark (Stephanie) Walker; daughter, Debbie (Tod) Berry; fourteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with two more on the way; niece, Beth Poore; nephew, Ben Poore; and lifelong friends Patty (Mel) Stewart and Robert Jackson. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Archie, her father and mother, several dear family members, and lifelong friend, Inez Jackson.
A private family inurnment ceremony will be held at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future time when it is safe for family and friends to once again gather. In lieu of flowers, offerings may be made in Cindy’s name to Little River Christian Camp, Westside Christian Church or Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.1 Peter 1:3-7
