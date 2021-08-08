Cindy went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2021. She was born in Silverton, Oregon in 1954. Cindy graduated from OSU with two degrees, and went on to become a science teacher at Tri City elementary for 21 years. She loved taking the kids to Terramar Outdoor School, and sharing her love of nature with them. After retiring from teaching, Cindy became an avid beekeeper, and loved gardening and taking care of the animals on their farm. Cindy was an active long-time member of Redeemers Fellowship, and loved sharing her love of Christ with others. Cindy is survived by her husband Scott, two sisters, one brother, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life event will be held and announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.