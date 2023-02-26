Cynthia Sue Pringle of Winston, Oregon, passed away in Springfield, Oregon, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Cynthia was born in Lakeview, Oregon, on Aug. 19, 1948. Her parents, Henderson Cotnam and Doris Cotnam (Hagan) moved their large family to Winston, where Cynthia was raised.
She graduated from Douglas High School in 1966, and received a degree in nursing from Sacred Heart Medical School in Eugene, Oregon, in 1969. Cynthia spent more than forty-five years as a registered nurse in Roseburg, Oregon. She truly loved being a nurse and was completely devoted to caring for others.
Cynthia raised three children, Jennifer, Jason, and Julie, first in partnership with husband Fred Dickover, and then in partnership with Larry Pringle. Larry and Cynthia met in Feb. of 1981, and were married a month later. She loved music and loved to dance; how special it was that she found her forever dance partner in Larry.
Twenty-eight years ago, the depth of love for her family blossomed even more when her first grandchild, Brenden was born. Followed by Jacob then Amy and Ally, Cynthia’s heart was full of love for her grandkids. She never missed a chance to tell them “I love you to the moon and back,” and they knew she meant it.
She passed away with her family gathered around her, listening to beautiful music, and peace surrounding them all.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Larry Pringle, children Jennifer Dickover, Jason Dickover and Julia Hoyne; stepdaughters Angela Mullins, Marni Pringle, and Tina Blake; grandchildren Brenden Fricke and Jacob Fricke, Amy Dickover and Ally Dickover. Also, by her sister Norma Hicks and brother David Cotnam, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henderson and Doris Cotnam, brothers Don Cotnam and John Cotnam, sisters Dolly Smith, Faye Exceen, Judy Pullman, and Jodi McClain.
A special thanks to Sacred Heart Hospice in Springfield for their end-of-life care for Cynthia.
A service for Cynthia will be held on April 30, at 1 p.m. at The Chapel, 2837 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg Oregon, 97471.
