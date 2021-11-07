Dale C. Counts, 75, of Sweet Home, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 13, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. Born in Eugene, Oregon, on Dec. 13, 1945, Dale was one of seven children of Oran and Betty L. Counts. He was a 1964 graduate of Coquille High School. After graduating that same year, he was called to serve with the U.S. Army. Upon returning to Coquille, he attended Southwestern Community College, where he achieved his associates degree in law enforcement. Dale furthered his education in law enforcement throughout his career, which took him and his family to different cities/states holding a variety of positions. Dale married his high school sweetheart, Betty S. Edgmon, in June of 1965. In 1987 Dale, Betty and their four girls moved to Sutherlin, where Dale proudly started his career at the Roseburg VA Although working full-time, his law enforcement included working with reserves in Oakland, Oregon, with his brother and the Chief of Police, Norman Counts. He was also involved with the Roseburg VA Union helping many vets obtain their benefits, before retiring as sergeant after 38 years.
Dale and Betty were married for 48 years before she passed in 2013 of cancer. Dale was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Dale was especially proud that he was a great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. He touched the lives of so many. He was the most selfless person you have ever known, and he would literally give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. We will truly miss him lecturing us on politics, and Trump! Dale married Naomi M. Atwood on Nov. 11, 2017. They were happily married for four years.
Dale is survived by his mother, Betty L. Counts of Sutherlin; his wife Naomi Counts of Sweet Home; his daughters Brigitte Gardipee (Travis) of Sutherlin; Amanda Couch (Scott) of Boise, Idaho; Christy Smalley (Shawn) of Sutherlin; Betsy Perkins (Skip) of Roseburg; stepdaughter Annette Saunders Webb (Joe) of West Linn. Also surviving him are three siblings, Wayne Counts of Caldwell, Idaho; LaVerne Huntley (Keith) of Sutherlin; Gary Counts of Adrian; seven grandchildren, Kenneth and Nathan Gardipee; Joshua and Audrey Couch; Thomas, Andrew, and Dylan Smalley; three step-granddaughters, Natasha, Talisha, and Tianna Saunders; and one great-grandson, Hudson Lee Smalley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty S. Counts; his father, Oran Counts; brothers, Norman and Oran Lee Counts; and his sister Brenda Tillett.
Celebration of life and community potluck will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W 6th Ave, Sutherlin, OR 97479.
If you would like to acknowledge Dale and cannot attend, you can mail a remembrance to Christy Smalley: PO Box 795, Sutherlin OR, or, email to clsmalley97@hotmail.com. We will share your message during the celebration of life.
