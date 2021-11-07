Tom Smartt passed away peacefully at his home in Elkton, Oregon, on Nov. 3, 2021.
Tom was born in 1938 in San Gabriel, California, and grew up with his older sister Pat, younger brother Bob, mother Mildred, and father, George.
Tom attended Oregon State University and earned his teaching degree in 1960. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Ellie. A year later, son Steve was born. After teaching in Elkton for a few years and adding their second son, Scott, Tom took a job back in southern California, where he taught and coached high school baseball.
The family moved back to Elkton in 1969, where they would stay. Tom taught many different classes, from seventh grade through high school, and coached in over 75 seasons of sports including football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was named “Assistant Coach of the Year” in 1992 by the Oregon High School Coaches Association for his dedication and love of coaching. He retired from teaching in 1994.
Tom loved baseball. After pitching in junior college, he pursued coaching baseball and building baseball programs. He started a little league team in Elkton in the mid-70s, including brand new uniforms sponsored by the Lions Club, of which Tom was a member. He restarted the Elkton High School baseball team in 1978, where he coached his sons Steve and then Scott.
Tom loved the Ducks. The family frequently attended track meets, watching some of the best athletes in the world at Hayward Field. He and Ellie were football season ticket holders for decades and traveled to bowl games several times.
Tom loved Elkton. He served in its schools, coached its athletes, and gave whatever he could to help out. Tom worked with Ellie at the Elkton Community Education Center, building library shelves, dressing up in pioneer outfits for events at the fort, and putting on fun runs.
But most of all, Tom loved Ellie. The two were inseparable. Raising their family on the hill in Elkton, taking trips to see their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, going to Duck games, traveling across the country and world, Tom and Ellie were a pair that just enjoyed being together.
Tom left behind two sons, Steve, wife Kathy, and Scott, wife Angie; four grandchildren, Jake, Jodi, Kaleb, and Henry; six great-grandchildren, Maddox, Cy, Layla, Love, Nicquoia, Piper and Gus (their boxer) as well as a huge community of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to ECEC Fort. Funds will go toward projects on Fort Umpqua (PO Box 684, Elkton, OR 97436).
Services are pending. Details will be posted online and at the Elkton Post Office. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.