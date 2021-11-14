Dale Warren Perry passed away on Nov. 2, 2021, at his home in Roseburg, Oregon. Memorial services will not be held until Spring 2022, with only immediate family members attending.
Dale was born on April 22, 1935, in Sacramento, California, to Maloa Frances Ackerman and Ruben H. Perry. He graduated from McClatchy High School in Sacramento, California, on June 19, 1955. He worked for the State of California as a surveyor and bridge inspector for 35 years. When Dale retired, he moved to Roseburg, Oregon, to care for his aging parents. Dale spent the last 30 years of his life doing what he loved most: fishing, camping, golfing and gardening.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Maloa and Ruben, and his wife, Ellen, as well as second wife Pat, and third wife Cathy.
Dale is survived by his brother, Edgar; his children, Debra, Anthony, Peggy and Lauri; his grandchildren, Michael, Charles, Daisy, Jeremiah, Kyle, Cody, and Jessica; and his great grandchildren, Chloe, Ash, Cyprus, Gaige, James, Jimmy, Wyatt, Levi, Amity, Evelyn, Lucille, and Zaiden.
Private memorial with immediate family only.
