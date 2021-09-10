Dan O’Neil passed away unexpectedly from untreated heart issues on Aug. 28, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon at the age of 65.
Dan was from Southern California. There he met Yvonne, and they married in 1983. In 1988, the pair moved to Roseburg, where Dan built his life surrounded by family and a fantastic community of friends.
Dan worked as a machinist and fabricator. He was often found in his shop working on a variety of projects. To Dan, no project was too small, and every repair received the utmost attention. Dan had a lifelong passion for aviation and aeronautics; when not at his shop, he enjoyed making model airplanes and all things related to racing. He frequently built anything and everything for friends and family, and spent time fly fishing and watching baseball.
Dan is survived by his wife, Yvonne O’Neil, and children, Danny (Devon) O’Neil and Kelly O’Neil. He is also survived by his father, Dan O’Neil, and two brothers, Chris (Denette) O’Neil and Tim (Tammy) O’Neil; along with a loving extended family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Mayo, and his stepmother, Jeannine O’Neil.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in his name to two organizations Dan held dear: EAA Chapter 495s Young Eagles program, and Saving Grace Animal Shelter where he found his best friend, Betty.
