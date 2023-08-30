Dan Merrill, age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, dedicated husband, retired pastor, skilled handyman and father of three, passed away in July of 2023, at home with family present. Dan was born in Portland, Oregon, to Sonia and Robert Merrill in 1953.
He attended North Bend High School and graduated with the class of 1971, in North Bend, Oregon, where he lettered with the cross-country team. Dan graduated from Seattle Pacific College with a bachelor of arts degree in Christian education while also studying physical education.
Dan felt the Lord calling him to ministry and went on to study at Western Evangelical Seminary in pastoral studies. After that, he served as a pastor in Roseburg and Portland, Oregon, and later became an Elder in The Free Methodist Church of North America.
Over the years, he also worked at Gerretsen Building Supply in Roseburg and Options Counseling for Douglas County. Dan enjoyed helping those in need, using his handyman abilities whenever he could.
Dan met his life-long love, Carol, at church during their high school years. They dated through Dan’s college years and married in 1975. They remained happily married for forty-eight years.
Family and serving the Lord were the most important parts of Dan’s life. As the family grew, they enjoyed camping along the Oregon coast and rafting down the Umpqua River.
With his church mission groups, Dan traveled to both Ecuador and Mexico where he helped with building sites for churches and schools. He also enjoyed gardening and taking his grandchildren fishing at Cooper Creek in Sutherlin, Oregon.
Dan is preceded in death by his father, Robert Bruce Merrill. Dan is survived by his wife Carol Merrill, his mother Sonia Merrill, his son Nathan Merrill with his wife Jen Merrill and their six children, his daughter Kim (Merrill) Vandehey with her husband Kevin Vandehey and their five children, his daughter Carrie (Merrill) Reagles and his sisters Diane Dreiling, Debra Merrill, and Kayla Skye.
Memorials may be given to: ICCM International Child Care Ministries Free Methodist World Missions 770 N. High School Rd. Indianapolis, Indiana, 46214.
