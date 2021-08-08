On July 30, 2021, Daniel (Dan) Roy Rutledge quietly left this world to be with his Lord after a 6-week battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
Dan was the youngest son born on June 13, 1958, in Neubrucke, Germany to Ivan and Irene Rutledge while stationed in the Army. Dan lived in many places growing up as the family was stationed in different locations. Dan graduated from high school in Portales, New Mexico, and after, went to join his brother David in Washington. Later, Dan moved to Arizona and worked at W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. as a manufacturing associate for several years. Dan was well-liked and a hard worker, he always had many friends. Dan missed Washington and returned for a few years, until his father living in Oregon become ill. Dan then moved to Oregon to help his parents in 1996, and remained in Roseburg until his death. Dan became interested in gardening and learned the fine skills of nurturing a wide variety of plants. Dan’s flowers became some of the most beautiful flowers in the area and his garden was a serene place of peace. Dan loved music, all types, but really enjoyed spiritual and country tunes, as well as rock & roll. Dan always loved all animals. Dan was a kind soul with a deep love for his family.
Dan is survived by the love of his life, Barb Stephens; daughter, Sami (Vic) Francis; son, Michael Stephens; his mother, Irene Rutledge; Dan’s son, Jason (Diantha); grandsons, Gavin, Damien and Jared; grandson, Tallon; brother, David (Dee); nephews, Chad, Eli (Austin; Paisley); niece, Kelsey (Chaz) Shirley; sister, Diana (Monte); nieces, Lynsee (Lance) (Brody, Stetson) and Laycee (Eva; Nova; Dakota); and many treasured extended family and friends.
A celebration of life tribute will be held on August 15, 2021, at Amacher Park in Roseburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Umpqua Valley Humane Society in Roseburg. https://www.umpquavalleyhumanesociety.org/
