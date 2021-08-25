Daniel H. Williams
(PHOTO)
February 7, 1961 - August 17, 2021
Daniel Hart Williams, 60, of Aurora, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 following an arduous 93-day battle to recover from a double lung transplant.
Dan was born on February 7, 1961 to Robert H. Williams and Arlene D. (Workman) in Eugene, Oregon. Although he spent his childhood in Oregon, Colorado and North Carolina, Oregon was always his home. He graduated from Glide High School in Oregon in 1979. His first job was at The Steamboat Inn along the North Umpqua River. It held a special place in his heart, and its owners, Frank and Jeanne Moore, and Jim and Sharon VanLoan were a lifelong second family.
Dan attended the University of Oregon, where he studied Business and Finance, became a member of the Chi Psi Greek Fraternity and, in 1983, met his future wife, Elisa M. Hinsdale. They married in Portland on September 15, 1990, and raised two daughters in Lake Oswego.
The Lumber industry was an integral part of his life. He funded his way through U.O. by working summers at Sun Studs lumber mill in Roseburg, Oregon. After graduation in 1983, Dan worked in Portland for Buckeye Pacific Lumber as a lumber trader for seven years. Next, he worked in Woodburn for Do-it Best Corp as a Lumber buyer for 25 years. While working at Do-it Best Corp, he earned his MBA (2016) from Corban University in Salem. Most recently, he worked in Boring for Vanport International Inc. lumber mill as General Manager for 3 years.
Dan was civic-minded and always prioritized giving back to his community. He was a member of Portland’s Royal Rosarians for over 23 years. He was the Vice Chairman of the City of Lake Oswego’s Citizens Budget Committee from 2005-2008. In 2008, he founded NeighborLink, which provided the elderly and disabled citizens in his community with free, dependable and friendly transportation. He was also proud to have run for City Council in 2010.
Dan was a devoted Christian, and attended Lake Bible Church with his family. Through Church, Dan and his family participated in many programs over the years, including the Awana Kids Program, and the annual Journey to Bethlehem Live Nativity. Dan also joined the annual Hood-to-Coast race with the men’s team from Church.
Dan loved traveling to Hawai’i and Europe, and taking many road trips. He kept active by running, hiking and fly-fishing, and enjoyed history, real estate, cars and boats.
Dan is preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elisa; his two daughters Eleanor and Emily; and his sister, Kathy Presnell. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.
Many thanks to the medical professionals and especially the lung transplant team at the University of Washington Medical Center for their tireless effort as they cared for Dan. Dan was fortunate to receive the donation of his new lungs. In lieu of flowers, our family hopes that you will consider contributions to UNOS (US Network for Organ Sharing) in Dans memory.
