Daniel "Dan" Roy Hines, 72, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away August 22, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon due to complications in the medical treatment of the China Virus. He would have been so upset that something made in China contributed to his final days on this earth. He was born April 12, 1949 to Lloyd and Geraldine Hines in Corvallis, Oregon. He married Deborah Hines, on September 22, 1982. Between them they had 5 children. Charity Hines (Shane Parks), Robert Hines, Hope Wheeler (Randy Wheeler), Nicholas Hines (Michelle Hines), Danielle Hines (Greg Frantz). He worked as a timber faller, and retired as commercial building inspector. Dan was proud to be a lifelong Oregonian, as well as an avid hunter and fisherman. Dan's hobbies included gold mining, knife making, and cooking large meals to feed his friends, family and any animals that would be waiting for a scrap. Dan is survived by his wife Deborah Hines, 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Dan loved to tell a good story, and the family is convinced he hasn’t stopped talking about the great people he met, the family he was so proud of and the adventures he had while he was on this side of heaven. Taylor's Family Mortuary will be updated with celebration of life details.
