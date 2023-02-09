Daniel Malone was born on Sep. 14, 1952, to Hollie and Lucille Malone in Lebanon, Oregon. He was raised in Myrtle Creek and graduated from South Umpqua High School in 1971.
Daniel enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and entered the service on Aug. 2, 1971. He served all over the world including Vietnam, Thailand and did embassy duties in Finland and Nicias, Greece. Daniel rose to the rank of Master Sergeant before he retired on May 30, 1991. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Naval Unit Commendation and Navy Commendation Medals.
After Daniel's retirement, he became a dedicated active member of the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, which at the time of his passing, he had been a member for 47 years. He met his wife Margaret at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge and after two years of dating, they got married at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge on Feb. 14, 1998. In March of 1998, Daniel became the Exalted Ruler of the Myrtle Creek Elks.
Also during this time, Daniel worked full-time at the Roseburg Valley Mall doing security and maintenance. On July 23, 2003, he had a massive stroke which limited what he could say and do physically for the rest of his life, but that never stopped him from sharing the love he had in him. You could see him light up when he saw someone he cared about.
Daniel was proceeded in death by his father Hollie and mother Lucille, little sister Dana, older sister Jane and younger brother Kelly. He is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Elizabeth, sister Diane (Jerry), brother Robert (Debbie), brother Timothy (Robin), brothers Kevin and Mike and numerous nephews and nieces.
Daniel had a massive amount of love and cared for everyone. He will be missed deeply by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on March 11, 2023, at the Myrtle Creek Elk’s Lodge.
