Our hearts are broken but our family spirit is strong because of you.
Dan passed away suddenly on May 25, 2022. He was born May 28, 1952, to James and Margaret Miller in Dallas, Oregon. He lived in Dallas for a short period then the family moved to Port Orford, Oregon, and then finally moved to Roseburg, Oregon when he was around nine years old. He graduated from Roseburg High in 1971.
Dan was a devoted, loving, and amazing man. My life was forever changed for the better when I met him. He worked for Paul Jackson Wholesale for 20 years before taking a warehouse position with Pepsi Cola Bottling of Roseburg in 1996. He retired from Pepsi in July 2014. Wanting to keep busy he begin working for the South Umpqua School District as a part-time groundskeeper until he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He faced his illness with strength, dignity, and quiet hope, undergoing a stem cell transplant in Nov of 2020 at OHSU. Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Edward Ottenheimer and his entire staff especially Lacy Ott RN and Dr. Rebecca Silberman of OHSU and her staff.
He is survived by his spouse Patricia and three children, Aysha (Ryan) Duncan, Nicholas, and Matthew, sister Marilyn (Jim) Johnson and brother Art (Pam) Miller, sister-in-law Patty (Jim) Russell, brother-in-laws Henry (Lani) Birenbaum and Dennis Birenbaum, sister-in-law Diana (Mike) Circle, Dave (Diana) Harland, Barbara Carlson and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Margaret, father James, brother Charley, brother-in-law Dave Thomas and step-brother-in-law Bob Carlson.
We will miss him dearly but he will forever be remembered for the exceptional person he was.
BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO MORN, FOR THEY WILL BE COMFORTED. MATTHEW 5:4
At Dans request donations may be made in his name to the
