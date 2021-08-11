Our beloved Daniel left this life unexpectedly and has gone on to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on June 6, 2021. Daniel passed lovingly and peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Daniel was born in Carmel, California on June 2, 1977 to Stan Roberts and Nancy Andrich. He lived most all his life in Monterey, California, Tiller and Glide, Oregon.
Daniel was a person with many talents which he used to help everyone and anyone. He was a resourceful and imaginative carpenter and an awesome mechanic specializing in older Hondas. Daniel lived life with enthusiasm: as a rock hound who always found cool rocks; as an avid fisherman; as a daring dirt bike rider; he gold panned for hours on the South Umpqua and he was a green-thumb gardener. Daniel loved his children dearly. All he wanted was to see them more. Daniel enjoyed being at the river and being in the forest.
Daniel graduated from Days Creek High School in 1995. Right after high school he attended Umpqua Community College, taking science and auto mechanic classes and delving into a few art classes. As a younger man Daniel had a wanderlust for travel. He went to Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Mexico. But the place he loved the most was Tiller, Oregon.
Daniel is survived by his children: Nathaniel, Eliana, Jayce, Clover and Bradlee; his brother, Allen and wife, Veronica Khen; parents Nancy Andrich-Menke and husband Randy and Stanley Roberts and wife, Carol; Shawna; LaShea and many, many good friends and relatives too numerous to name. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Daniel is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ted and Wilma Roberts, Larry and Kay Andrich, Uncles: Steve Roberts, Steve Andrich and Allen Andrich; Aunt Patricia and cousin Alex.
Friends and family of Daniel gathered to have a sweet and loving memorial service at his favorite spot which he called the River Camp.
