Danny (Dan) Lynn Crocker, born April 1953 to Art and Lois Crocker of Roseburg, OR, went to be with our Lord January 21, 2021 in Bellingham, WA.
He will be deeply missed by brother Rick and Wanda (Roseburg); daughter Joanna Crocker (Montana); son Alex Graves; and granddaughter Scarlett (both of Bellingham, WA); aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Dan grew up in Roseburg were after graduation he worked in the timber industry and cable TV. He loved his business as a home inspector in Bellingham, WA. He enjoyed hunting, camping and riding his Harley Davidson.
Dan will be missed by all.
