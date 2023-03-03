Darlene “Dee” Malinoff passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2023, surrounded by her family and her favorite nurse, June. Dee was born in Washington and her family moved to California where she graduated from James Madison High School in San Diego, in 1966.
Dee and Dave married in San Diego, California, and later moved to Glendale, Oregon, in 1976, to raise their family. Dee was a volunteer for the Glendale Ambulance and Douglas County Search and Rescue. She supported Dave in the Glendale Lion’s Club. Dee was also a 4-H parent leader, t-ball coach and caregiver. Dee was a wife, a mother and a nana. Her kindness earned her the title of “Mama” Dee and “Nana” Dee. She loved her family, friends and community.
Dee was proceeded in death by her husband, Dave Malinoff, and her parents Sidney and Bernice Ayers. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Yates and her husband Jay, son David (DJ) Malinoff and his wife Dawn, daughter, Denise Malinoff and her significant other Mica Born. Her sisters, Cheryl Caron and Irene Tedesco, and brothers, Ron Ayers and Ken Ayers. Grandchildren Matthew Malinoff, Cheylin Jaukkuri, Emilee Malinoff, Cheyenne Brenneman, and Jake Brenneman. Great-grandchildren, Marcus Malinoff, Jordan Malinoff. Gracie Jaukkuri and Amelia Jaukkuri as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her adopted sons, Wes Malatino, David Spivey, Mike Spivey, Rob Spivey, and granddaughter Lincoln Yates and grandson Kash.
Services will be held March 25, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Backside Brewing Company, 1640 NE Odell Avenue, Roseburg, Oregon, (off Diamond Lake Blvd).
