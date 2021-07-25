Darlene Wiles Cole Curry went to her eternal reward on June 27, 2021, from her home in Boise, Idaho. She had been ill and in pain for some time, so she was glad to be released from that. She was 83.
She was born in Nebraska, but the family moved to Idaho when she was 11. She graduated from Boise High School and married Larry Cole less than a month later. They moved to the Roseburg, Oregon, area and had five children together. Darlene taught her children to read and to love books. All five children graduated high school and went on to college. She and Larry raised their children in the church.
After Darlene and Larry divorced, she married Joe Curry, but he passed away two years later.
Darlene moved to Sacramento, near her sister Sharlene. She lived there for a few years, and then moved back to Idaho where her parents and most of her siblings still lived.
After she retired, Darlene volunteered at Ronald McDonald House and donated to Samaritans Purse.
Darlene enjoyed reading, writing, embroidery and sewing.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and both brothers, Russ and Rod; her grandson, Nicholas Faas; her great-granddaughter, JoLynn Dillon; and by five nieces and nephews.
Darlene is survived by her first husband, Larry; their children, Bonnie (husband Phill), Lori (husband Jerry), Kathy, Russ (wife Kathleen) and Wulff; their 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Kathleen, Sharlene, Judy and Daryn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in her name to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
There will be a graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021.
To attend the service virtually, please visit: https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream/ Password: bowmanlive
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date in Oregon.
Please visit Darlene’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
