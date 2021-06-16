Darrel Gene Paris was born in 1931 in Roseburg, Oregon to Estle and Ardath Paris and passed away June 12, 2021. In 1944, Darrel's father, Estle started his own logging company. During Darrel's teen years he learned logging and cat work. After schooling, he partnered with his dad to become "E.L. Paris and Son Logging". In the late 1940's, Estle bought a homestead to log about 30 miles up the north Umpqua known as "Biddle Ranch" until the mid 1960's. Darrel was married to his high school sweetheart at age 20 to Janet Buckingham on March 18, 1952 until her passing in 2000. They had three children Diana schrock, Renee Sibley (Dennis), and James Paris (Julie). They had eight grandchildren Eric, Brandee, Nikki, Mitchell, Jenni, Nathan, Matthew, and Mindy, and 10 great-grandchildren.
In the early 1950's, Estle purchased the "Buckhorn" ranch known as "Clover Hills" ranch and raised registered polled Herfords with Darrel and Janet until 1972. Darrel preferred logging, the couple farmed and logged in Roseburg all their lives but ventured out to pursue prospective businesses. Aside from haying in the early 1960's, Darrel and Janet took their family to pursue a mining venture out of Bend Oregon. After about six months they starved out and returned home. Darrel returned to logging in Roseburg until partnering with three others and purchased a shake mill in Burns Oregon in 1976. They moved the mill to Prairie City and operated it until 1983 while keeping their residence in Roseburg. In 1984, Darrel and Janet put in peaches and nectarines and is now known as "Paris Orchards" with close friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that worked beside them to make it happen. Darrel loved to hunt and fish. Fishing more than hunting but loved them both! In his younger years he loved to Steelhead fish but after his retirement the Fall Chinook was his favorite! Darrel always had fishing gear in his truck in case he came to a place where it looked like he could fish.
