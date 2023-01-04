Darrell Henry Green, age 78, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Vivian Green, his brothers, Eugene, Edward, Eldon, Harlon, and Lowell, his sisters, Juanita Berkholtz and Louise Reel, and grandson Chadd Lee Boyles.
He is survived by his children, Steve Green, Brenda (Jim) Claypool, Jerry (Pam) Green, Veri (David) Green, and Darrell (Julie) Green Jr., his brothers, Bob (Margaret) Green, Brad (Robin) Green, sisters, Donna (Byron) Werner and Deloris (Rance) Akers, his grandchildren Trysten, Taylor, Michael, Michelle, Jim Jr, Shantell, Kaila, Geri, Tessa, Frankie, Isabelle and Brian, and great-grandchildren.
Darrell lived in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas as a child, before moving to Oregon. He attended school in Drain and graduated from Yoncalla, where he found his love for sports.
As a child, he set pins at the local bowling alley, before it was automated. He then spent months working and living at the local dairy. In order to get to school from the dairy, he had to walk over a hill. Often, he was heard saying, “I did, in fact, walk uphill, in the snow, both ways.”
Driving log trucks and heavy equipment, for Huffman & Wright, Irelands, and many other local logging companies, allowed him to spend his days in the mountains that he loved. He invested in real estate and remodeled many homes, culminating in his building and operating Azalea Storage units.
He was an avid fisherman and loved to prospect for gold, putting thousands of miles on many vehicles while traveling the backroads of Oregon. Most of all, he loved people and invested time and money in their support of them. Being in regular attendance at school sporting events, he was well known for his outspoken support for the student-athletes of multiple generations in the Myrtle Creek, Canyonville, and Glendale/Azalea areas.
The middle child of a large family, having 11 siblings, he loved them all dearly. Always, he was known to be a fierce protector of family and friends. He loved his kids, grandkids, and greats and really treasured his time with them.
He lived life to the fullest and usually a little bit past full. He will be sorely missed.
Darrell was a Christian and spent most every Sunday in church, making countless friends over many years. At the time of his passing, he attended Azalea Community Church. His services will be held there on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.
