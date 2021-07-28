Darrell Laverne Estes peacefully passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 with his family by his side. He was finally able to go be with the love of his life, his wife of 57 years. Darrell was born June 20, 1931, in Baker City, Oregon, to Harry and Marie (Brown) Estes, the second of four children; Duane, Darrell, Mardene and Ben. He grew up in South Baker going to school, playing various sports, and graduating from Baker High in 1950. In 1951, Darrell enlisted in the Air Force where, after basic training he was sent to Okinawa, Japan, as an Airman First Class. From there he was sent back to Painfield, Washington. It was there that he met Audrey Jean Sagehorn at a local dance. They soon were married, and Darrell’s time with the Air Force had come to an end. He was honorably discharged after serving four years. Darrell and Audrey moved back to Baker City, where he went to work at the local mill. After a year there, he bought his own gas station. Then the opportunity for Darrell to go to work for Montgomery Ward came and he spent 25 years with them. In that time, Darrell and Audrey had three sons; Mike, Brad and Mark. He was truly blessed. His job at Montgomery Ward took them from Baker City, to Albany, Oregon, for four years, to Medford, Oregon, for four years, and then finally to Roseburg, Oregon, where he was with the company until they closed the Roseburg store in 1986. Not ready to retire, he went to work for H.P.S. Electric in sales until his retirement.
Darrell loved to hunt, fish and go camping with his family every chance he got. His greatest blessing was when he and Audrey became grandparents. They had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brothers, Duane and Ben, and his loving wife Audrey. He is survived by his three sons, Mike (Debbie) Estes of Eagle River, Alaska, Brad (Sherry) Estes of Roseburg, Oregon, and Mark (Renee) Estes of Baker City, Oregon; his five grandchildren, Tia (Jason) Parr of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brice Estes of Creswell, Oregon, Trent (Jennifer) Estes of Roseburg, Oregon, Zachary (Morgan) Estes of Anchorage, Alaska, and Cheryl (Karl) Tieva of Wasilla, Alaska; as well as his three great-granddaughters, Madelynn, LilyAnne and Karleigh Tieva, all of Wasilla, Alaska. He is also survived by his sister Mardene (Harold) Dowdy of Boise, Idaho, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
Darrell’s family and closest friends held a celebration of life and also a celebration of his 90th birthday the weekend following his passing. The family would like to give many thanks to the Home Health nurses, who took such great care of Darrell for many years, and to Mercy Hospice for the exceptional care they gave him in his last month. They would also like to thank Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses for handling his final farewell. Darrell was much loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A graveside service will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 17 at 1 p.m.
