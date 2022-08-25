Darrell was born on Apr. 27, 1932, in Salem, Oregon, and went to heaven on Aug. 22, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon. He married the love of his life, Alma, and was married 66 years. He also leaves behind five children; Ronald (Brenda) McKim of Winston, Teresa (Tim) Lindseth of Alaska, Mike (Ann) McKim of Alaska, Brenda (Rick) Pruitt of Roseburg and Tonya (James) Sauls of Oklahoma. He also enjoyed 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.