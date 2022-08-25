Darrell was born on Apr. 27, 1932, in Salem, Oregon, and went to heaven on Aug. 22, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon. He married the love of his life, Alma, and was married 66 years. He also leaves behind five children; Ronald (Brenda) McKim of Winston, Teresa (Tim) Lindseth of Alaska, Mike (Ann) McKim of Alaska, Brenda (Rick) Pruitt of Roseburg and Tonya (James) Sauls of Oklahoma. He also enjoyed 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Darrell served his country in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Germany. Darrell loved Jesus with all his heart and had a strong faith! He was a hard worker. He worked delivering milk, was a press operator at the mill and did trailer manufacturing, among other jobs in his younger years.
In his later years, Darrell liked to show his amazing flowers, and especially his roses, to friends and family. He enjoyed feeding birds, collecting bird houses and could feed finches out of his hand. He enjoyed being outside all day painting and puttering in his little shop.
He will be missed very much and will always be remembered for his quiet spirit and faithfulness to his family. Darrell was our defender. His whole family is grateful for the blessing he's been in our lives.
Darrell will be greatly missed and will never be far from our hearts and minds until we meet him again in heaven.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Faith-Family Fellowship, located at 1643 SE Jackson St. in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.