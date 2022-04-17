Darwin DeFea, age 57 passed at home the morning of April 3, 2022. He was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on July 20, 1964; the youngest of five sons to John and Maxine DeFea. The family settled in Roseburg, Oregon in 1965. In his younger years, Dar participated and excelled in bicycle racing and trick biking. This passion later evolved into his enjoyment of dirt bikes and motorcycles.
He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1983. Dar’s primary employment was as a small engine repairman, working at local equipment rental businesses. While working as a boat builder for Bayliner in 1998, he met the love of his life Udena Stout; an enduring love for the last 24 years on Earth, and beyond.
His joys in life included bowling, pool, fishing, hunting, camping, classic rock, exploring in the woods, classic and muscle cars. He forged strong bonds with all his beloved pets. Dar possessed a sensitive, caring and giving soul. For those who ever received one of his hugs – they knew it to be genuine. He’ll be forever in our hearts.
Darwin was preceded in death by parents, John and Maxine, brothers, Dick and Douglas. He is survived by brothers, Darryl (Donna), of Sutherlin, Oregon and Delwayne (Candis), of Roseburg, Oregon, aunts, Caroline (Steve) Olienyk, of Florence, Oregon, and Elaine Allen, of Anaconda, Montana, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A remembrance event to be planned in the future. Friends and family will be notified.
