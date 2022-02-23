Darwyn T. Sumstine passed away peacefully and well-loved on Feb. 19, 2022. He wrote the following about his life.
“I was born on March 22, 1934 in Wendling, Oregon, a logging community east of Eugene, located in the Mohawk Valley. Wendling was a lumber town owned by Booth Kelly Lumber Co. Logs were transported by train from the mountains to the mill. The log pond was an exciting place to be when the train would bring the logs in to be dumped into the mill pond - I was in the second grade and Mom didn’t have a clue where I was. The logs were old growth, some were 6 feet in diameter. I would attempt to get on the floating logs...they would roll so I would give up on the idea, probably a good thing, not knowing how to swim. Trout fishing was good in Wolf Creek, a stream nearby where we lived – a grasshopper or a worm usually did the trick on a cut throat trout. Fishing probably would have been better if the neighbor girl wasn’t always pestering me. I went to live with my grandparents between Crawfordsville and Holley. I would often attend Sunday school at Holley. The pastor and his wife would drive up from Eugene to administer church services. I went to grade school in Crawfordsville, making money for school clothes by picking hops, string beans, strawberries, and peeling cascara. I moved to Crescent City, California my freshman year. My friend and I wanted to be commercial fishermen. We got caught in a riptide in a row boat; no motor, no life jackets. I think we were headed for Japan. We were eventually rescued by commercial fishermen. I graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1952. I went into the Navy after high school and served four years in Guam, Astoria, and on the USS Wasp-CVA 18 aircraft carrier. After the Navy, I landed a job in the timber industry working for Coos Bay Lumber Co. above Powers, Oregon, where I stayed in a logging camp. I didn’t know anything about logging to speak of but soon caught on. Logging can be dangerous, so you needed to be observant setting chokers on a high lead. I went to Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, Oregon, for two years on the G.I. bill. I was married for 21 years – three children, Chris, Don and Cheryl. Their mother, Darlene, and I divorced, I then married my devoted and beautiful wife, Pat. I have two stepdaughters, Tristy (deceased) and Terri. I worked in the plumbing and pipefitting trade for 30 years. I attended Redeemer’s Fellowship. All in all, it’s been a good life with the Lord’s help!”.
Darwyn is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pat, his children, Chris Sumstine (Noel), Don Sumstine (Susan), Cheryl Trail (Mark) and Terri Dickinson (Fred). Grandchildren include: Sean Sumstine, Katie Sumstine, Laura Dyer, Em Sumstine, Stacy Sumstine, Richard Amos, Jennifer Rogers, Megan Trail, Elijah Trail, Jessie Trail, Sarah Meyer, Florence Perez, Jacob Dickinson and numerous great-grandchildren. Darwyn is also survived by his brothers Charles Sumstine and Logan Sumstine. He is preceded in death by stepdaughter, Tristy. Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer’s Fellowship in Roseburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.