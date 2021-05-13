Born in Canyonville, Oregon, David lived all of his 62 years in Douglas County. He loved fishing the rivers and was especially fond of the South Umpqua drainages. He leaves behind many who love him; amongst them, his three children, Kayla, Chelsea, and Jeremy Johnson, four grandchildren, two sisters, and his mama.
Memorial TBA.
