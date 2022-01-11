David R. Cooper, 92, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home with family around him. He put up a good fight against leukemia for more than a year. David was born the ninth child of David and Alma Cooper in Beaver County, Oklahoma, on July 1, 1929.
David was a timberman. He started as a bucker for John Woolley, at the age of 18. Later, he became a timber faller until retirement from Woolley Enterprises. He loved the outdoors and was a great hunter, killing his first elk in 1949. Since then, we have lost count! David loved to take his family fishing. Many weekends were spent at the high lakes. His enjoyment was to teach his children (and their friends) to hunt, fish and take care of the land.
David went to school in Drain and Elkton. He was a member of the National Guard in Cottage Grove for several years.
Baseball was a sport that he excelled in and he coached summer league baseball from the time Dave started peewees until Steve finished majors, often taking off his cork boots at the field. David also ran the chains for the North Douglas High football teams for over 30 years. He and his family attended all (or as many as possible) sport events of their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy, and children Dave Cooper Jr. (Sherri), Melvin Cooper (Jodonna), Darlene Hurd (Gail), Rodney Cooper (Kristy), Steven Cooper (Wendy), Bonnie Morgan, and Margaret McDonald (KC), along with 19 grandchildren (and spouses), 37 great-grandchildren (and spouses), and five great-great-grandchildren, with more babies on the way.
A service was held Jan. 8, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Drain. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
