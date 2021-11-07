David Allen Croft was the second child born to William (Bill) and Saralee (Boscacci) Croft. He was born in Lompoc, California, on Dec. 28, 1968. This date happens to be his parents’ wedding anniversary. He passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, in Salem, Oregon.
David graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1987 and went on to college for a time at Linn Benton Community College. Growing up, David showed horses with the Oregon Horsemen’s Association and the Oregon Quarter Horse Association. In 1987, David was crowned the AQHA Reserve World Champion in Reining with his horse, Jaycee Poco Red. This was a huge accomplishment for David.
In 1994, David married Keri Lyn Helmboldt. They lived in Roseburg, Oregon, until 1998 when they moved to Newberg, Oregon. In 2000, their first son, Bryce was born and in then in 2002, Devin was born. David was a proud and loving husband and father. David’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. He coached little league baseball with his friend, Kevin Simpson, and enjoyed every minute of it. He enjoyed camping trips, riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing and traveling. David earned his CDL license and drove truck for 29 years, both local and long haul. In 2004, he started K Bar D Enterprises, LLC which sells bagged sawdust and shavings to the horse community. His two sons, Bryce and Devin, will be taking over now and running the business. David created a wide network of friends through his business and driving truck. He always considered everyone he met as a friend.
David is survived by his wife of 27 years, Keri Croft, two sons, Bryce Croft and Devin Croft, parents, Bill and Saralee Croft, his in-laws Rick and Nancy Helmboldt, brother Brian Croft and nephew Zac Croft.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Oregon Quarter Horse Foundation, PO Box 537, Newberg, Oregon 97132, or an animal charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held in the spring with the date to be determined.
A private interment will be held by the family at the Civil Bend Pioneer Cemetery, Winston, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.