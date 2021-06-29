David D. Neal, age 83, passed on June 20th, 2021. He was born on July 4th, 1937 in Shawnee OK, and raised in Southern California.
He spent most of his life as a landscaper and retired in 2003.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Oma J. Neal; his children Sheri Sadakane her husband Kevin, Debra Velick and her husband John; his stepchildren, Valerie Homan, her husband Mark and stepson Lloyd Hampton; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was a loving, kind and giving family man and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private service at home on July 4, 2021.
