David F. Sherman of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on his 64th birthday April 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
David was born in Omaha, Nebraska, April 6th, 1957 and moved to the Los Angeles area as a young child with his mother. He was mostly raised in Anaheim, CA. He attended Magnolia High School and later entered the US Army.
Later in life David became a truck driver for Murphy Company and had previously been an owner operator. David was also an amazing artist and a follower of Christ.
David leaves behind his wife Debra Riggins Sherman of Oakland, OR, and two daughters, Karissa Sherman and Kimberly Sherman, both of Washington state. He also leaves behind his father Hilmer Sherman; brother, Doug Sherman of Bonanza, Oregon; three grandchildren, Kihana, Nakiah and Isaiah; a niece, Starr Bucy of Bonanza, who was like a third daughter; and numerous nieces and nephews scattered about the country. David also had numerous in-laws he loved dearly and they loved him. David was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Sherman, his sister Bobbi Sherman and his brother Danny Sherman.
David left a big hole in the family and his earthly presence will be missed beyond words. RIP David my love, until we meet again in Heaven.
There will be military internment services at Roseburg National Cemetery on April 15th, 2021 at 11a.m.
