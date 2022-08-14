David was born Feb. 8, 1932, to Oliver and Mae Putnam. He and his sister, Gay Farmer, were raised in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Yale University in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955 as an Engineering Officer on the USS Tolovana during the Korean War. He met Barbara Goodwin at Lake Eden, Vermont, where their parents had summer cabins. They married Aug. 25, 1956 and had four children.

