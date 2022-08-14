David was born Feb. 8, 1932, to Oliver and Mae Putnam. He and his sister, Gay Farmer, were raised in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Yale University in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955 as an Engineering Officer on the USS Tolovana during the Korean War. He met Barbara Goodwin at Lake Eden, Vermont, where their parents had summer cabins. They married Aug. 25, 1956 and had four children.
David worked in the aerospace industry. In 1966, he moved his family from Massachusetts to Costa Mesa, California to take a job with Douglas Aircraft Company which later became McDonnell Douglas. In 1973, David, together with his good friend and colleague, Jerry Colombo, decided to take a leap of faith and move their families to Myrtle Creek, Oregon and started Umpqua Research Company. After 49 years of hard work the company is still in operation today and currently employs over thirty people. It was a successful endeavor and truly a labor of love! One of Dave and Jerry’s biggest accomplishments was developing technology that recycles water on the space shuttle and space station.
David’s greatest accomplishment was bowing to God and accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He went to be with Jesus on July 30, 2022 and is survived by his wife Barbara and their four children Katherine (husband Delbert - deceased) Tucker, Laurie (husband Randy) Olsen, David (wife Julie) Putnam, Sean (wife Cara) Putnam, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild due to come into this world Aug. 17, 2022. David will be missed by all.
The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to the VFW, Wounded Warriors, or Tunnel to Towers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.