September 16, 1944 - July 10, 2022
David was born to parents Helen Eileen (Phillips) and Marvin Houston Barrick in Salem, Oregon. In his early life, his whole family would move around following the produce as it came into season, eventually settling in Sutherlin, Oregon. Growing up, he looked up to his older brother Roger, and even in their sunset years, Dave continued to copy his brother’s drink order when they would go for their weekly coffee. David always had a mind of his own and when his little sister Mariene was born, he insisted she be called Marv and had her play in the dirt right alongside him, because he wanted a little brother. David graduated Sutherlin High School in 1963, and just one year later his best high school friend Jim Ames ended up becoming his brother-in-law when he married Marlene; so, I guess he finally got that brother he wanted.
David married his first wife Vikki Lee Mullins in 1964, and fathered his son Brian Barrick in 1966, officially divorcing in 1970. Dave went on to marry the love of his life, Todalene Judy after meeting her while working at the Evans-Winchester Plywood Mill, and after a few years of friendship and later courtship, he learned to dance and they were married in 1971, becoming step-father to Tammy. Dave loved muscle cars and for their first major married purchase, the couple purchased a cranberry red 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS with black stripes, a car that everyone in the family has fond memories of, cruising graffiti nights; even having the honor of driving great-granddaughter Audrie home from the hospital after she was born.
There were many happy memories of water skiing and camping while the kids were growing up, including Brian’s half-brother Shane, co-parenting successfully with the complex family dynamics. Being a Boy Scout leader and the back-up Girl Scout leader. He felt it necessary to teach kids life skills, whether changing the oil, chaining up cars, or hunting. He continued many of these happy memories with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
After his years working in the lumber mill, Dave went on to driving truck. And a damn good truck driver he was. He drove highway flatbed and box truck; three years with Toddy as his co-pilot. The last 40 years he drove the old logging roads for Don Whitaker, and although he was retired, you couldn’t keep him at home, he went back to work and continued to drive until he was 77 years old, just a few months before he passed. And in all those years, he NEVER had an accident.
David’s work ethic was unparalleled, oftentimes waking hours before the sunrise to get into the forest at first light, to get the logs loaded up before it got too hot and dangerous to continue sawing, to then transfer the logs to the mills for processing, to get back home and do it all over again. His son Brian remembers one spring break when he was determined to go to work with his dad every day that week. Waking up early, packing his lunch and then working alongside him all day. To his credit, Brian was able to make it four days, but when Friday rolled around, he was unable to wake-up. This was the day he developed the profound appreciation for what his dad did for the family.
Dave could be known as stoic, sometimes hard, but in reality, he was just the strong quiet type with a big heart, especially for his cats and dogs. There was never a truer compliment to him than his wife Toddy who is a social butterfly that happily could talk for the two of them. His grandson Russell had a special relationship with Grandpa Dave, remembering how they could communicate with a look.
David is preceded in death by both of his parents and step-daughter Tammy; he is survived by his brothers Roger (Shirley); brother Gary; sister Marlene; wife Todalene Patsy Barrick; son Brian Barrick, and grandsons Dylan and Connor; grandson Russell (Brandy) Pflieger and great-grandkids Audrie and Ty.
David was a “no fuss” kind of guy, so in his memory, the family will not hold any official services; his ashes will be spread with his wife’s at a future time. In leu of flowers, please donate in David’s name to the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center www.savinggracepetadoption.org
