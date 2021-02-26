David was born in Seattle, WA, to Nathaniel Gates, Jr. and Adella M. Gates.
He leaves behind his mother, Adella (Dee) Hughes; stepfather, Leon Hughes; a brother, Brian A. Gates; a sister, Kimberlee K. Grant; and also, two daughters, Shalise Nicolle Reed and Tricia Hoffman-Gates; and several grandchildren.
David was a caring, hard-working person who always wanted to make sure his family was safe. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorial service to be held March 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of God, 393 S. Old Pacific Hwy, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457.
