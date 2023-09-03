David Kenneth Carlton Sep 3, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carlton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Born Feb. 4, 1944, in Pasco, Washington. Died Aug. 19, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon.Dave was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley (Gehrken) and by his second wife Dewilla (Jones; Lillie; Scheler).Dave’s passing was sudden and unexpected leaving a huge void for those who cared for and loved him.He will be remembered for his genuine goodness and empathy toward others. He frequently expressed his gratefulness for his many blessings in life and modeled his religious faith by example.Dave was a creative artist in several mediums and he continued to experiment and produce up to his last days.Dave will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. No services are planned at this time. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs Level 3 evacuation notice update: Tyee Ridge Complex fire Community receives update on Tyee Ridge Complex fire Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Walker Cup Results FIBA World Cup Glance What's Up for Sept. 3 Brazilian Results US Open Results
