David Leroy Humbert of Myrtle Creek Oregon passed away on January 26,2021. He was born in Bend Oregon to Duveen and Glen Humbert.
David grew up in Roseburg Oregon, after graduation he enlisted in the Navy serving as a hardhat and scuba-diver for a total of twenty-one years, retiring as an chief engine man. David enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren with him. David was a spiritual man and involved in many church activities at the Foursquare Church in Winston, Oregon. He was also member of a gold mining club, and a member of the Douglas County Bee club. David will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
David is survived by his wife Fran, children Steven Humbert and wife Kerri, Twyla Button, and David Aaron Humbert. He is also survived by his father Glen Humbert, seven brothers and sisters; Terry Humbert, Lory Humbert, Linda Zelner, Robert Humbert, Michael Humbert, Steven Humbert and Daniel Humbert. Eight grandchildren; Cortney, Lynden, Josie,Kaylene, Bailey, Damon, Lauren, Grace and three great grandchildren. David was proceeded in death by his brother Guy Humbert. In December David and Fran celebrated fifty wonderful years together. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private Memorial Service will be held at the Roseburg National Cemetery, Pastor Bob Richardson of Greater Faith Deliverance Church will be officiating.
