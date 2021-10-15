David R. Elliott passed away suddenly Oct. 6, 2021, from heart disease. David was born June 25, 1970, in Roseburg, Oregon to Ronald and Roberta Elliott, the youngest of 4 children. He lived his whole life in Roseburg, graduating from Roseburg High School with the class of 1989. David spent 10 years in the Boys Scouts. He enjoyed hiking, camping and adventures.
He and Gayle Hopkins were married on July 18, 1993. They had 28 good years together.
David was an avid racing car fan, loved his hot wheels, playing bingo and would not miss any wrestling on TV. He was a member of Tops Group 0743 for 13 years and had many friends there.
He was a friend to everyone and knew no stranger. He is survived by his wife Gayle, father Ron Elliott, sisters Kathy Moore, Tammy Logan (Paul), Debby Rogers and his daughter Ashley Counts. A memorial service will be held next June when the weather is warmer.
