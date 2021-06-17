A celebration of life will be held for David Reed on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Vine Street Baptist Church.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Warm welcome greets unexpected arrival of two military aircraft
-
Music on the Half Shell announces 2021 lineup
-
Editorial: Roseburg needs to change city code, welcome back Wailani shave ice
-
Roseburg man arrested on suspicion of delivery of multiple drugs
-
Local young women prepare to go to Seaside for Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen competition
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Newsletters, in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.