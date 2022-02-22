David Hill was born May 7, 1970, in Nephi, Utah to Juanita Miramontes. He grew up in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, alongside his siblings. He passed away Feb. 12, 2022, at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.
Shortly after moving to Oregon, David met the love of his life Sabrina, a whirlwind romance turned into 28 years together and two beautiful children, who were his pride and joy.
David was a hardworking man, instilling his ethics into his two sons. He drove a log truck enjoying the outdoors, loving his time in nature, and the beautiful views. When David wasn’t working to provide for his family, he was bringing light and laughter to anyone around him. David was a one in a million person, truly unforgettable with an evident zest for life. He had an affinity for playful well-timed jokes, witty banter, amusing himself and all those around him. David was kind, generous, loving, and sharp-witted.
David touched many lives and has left a void that cannot be filled. We’re blessed with the many memories he has left us with, and his memory will live on in the tales of David Hill, a bigger than life man who will be missed by all. In life David’s personality shone through and brought light to those around him, the world is a bit darker without him. We mourn the loss of a truly great man.
He is preceded in death by his mother Juanita, his uncle Dave, his nephew Brooks, and his grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Sabrina Hill, two sons, Andrew Hill and Devin Hill. His siblings, Gary Hill, Tony and Jana Miramontes, Smokey Miramontes, Ana Danner, Scarlet and Roland Terry. His stepfather, Raul Miramontes, and his many nephews, nieces, cousins, and family-in-law.
David held many titles: husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, teacher, guide, confidant. Those who shared a bond with David will forever hold him dear in their memories for years to come.
David’s celebration of life will be held at 1 o’clock Feb. 26, 2022, at the Umpqua Community Center in Umpqua, Oregon.
