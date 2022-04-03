David V. Sipos, 78, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022, at his home in Roseburg. Dave, as he preferred to be called, was with his devoted wife, Patrice, for over 30 years. Born in San Mateo, California, he was one of a set of twins. Dave always said he was the youngest as there was an eight-minute delay between he and his brother, Dan. Dave grew up in San Mateo and graduated high school from Serra, an all-boys parochial school, where he was active in track and field.
Dave worked for many years in the grocery business in store and the delivery of breads and pastries. Then he went into the trades and started a drywall contracting operation with a long-time childhood friend. After many years he told his wife “I need a change and Palm Liquors is up for sale.” They bought
the business, he ran the store and she did the books. It was from that business he retired.
Dave was an avid fisherman, loved football, a staunch 49er fan, baseball, bowling, golf and playing cards, with an occasional game of darts. Once his wife retired, traveling was number one on his to-do list. Having visited Oregon several times, he decided that is where he wanted to live among the trees, rivers and clean air. They saw an old Victorian house for sale in Roseburg which soon became home. There, he spent every morning walking his beloved terrier, Buddy, and in the afternoon working in the yard and vegetable garden.
Dave was preceded in death by his twin brother, Dan. He is survived by his eldest brother, Paul (Susi), two children that gave him an enormous sense of pride, Nicole Ichimaru (Scott) and Victor (Cecilia), four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family scattering of his ashes in the San Francisco Bay.
