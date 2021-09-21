Our Dad, Dean Boyer, passed on last Saturday morning, September 11, 2021. My three brothers and I feel that our Dad was an exceptional father, family man, and all-around human being. He will be deeply missed.
A brief outline of his life has the usual markers: birth, school, service to his country, marriage, more school, a career, and a family.
He was born December 24, 1929, in Eureka, California. He and his parents moved to Grants Pass, Oregon when he was young, and a year or so later on to Ashland. Dad enjoyed his childhood in Ashland. He and his good friend Eugene Brown (Brownie) explored the area together. They hiked, fished, searched for fossils, rode their bicycles, and sometimes wrecked their bicycles.
They had a story about the two of them riding a single bicycle down the hill toward Lithia Park and losing the chain and the brakes. I think they had a high-speed crash into the bushes.
In high school he studied, wrestled, and played high school football. His position was offensive guard. He was less than 150 pounds, but Ashland was a small school in 1948 and Dad was a tough kid who knew how to plug a hole.
He graduated from high school May 26, 1948, two years later he enlisted in the Air Force, August 20, 1950. The Air Force trained him as a radar technician. He spent four years looking at green dots on dark screens. It wasn’t a glamorous or heroic job, but it mattered.
While he was in the Air force, he met and married our mother, Charlotte Ammerman on June 4, 1951. They met at church in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. Their Christian faith was the solid core of their lives. Beyond that, they both had a strong work ethic and they both cared deeply about family. We, my brothers, and I, had no idea how good we had it.
The Air Force discharged Dad on August 21, 1954. My parents moved to Ashland and Dad started work on a BS degree from Southern Oregon College located in Ashland. When not going to school he worked in the woods in the mountains east of Ashland. He once mentioned rolling over a ponderosa log with choker in hand and finding himself eye to eye with a rattle snake.
He completed his degree on June 4, 1957, and it was time to seek work. He ended up with a teaching job in Prospect, Oregon. He first taught the seventh grade for about thirty years, then the third for five of so years. His job required a master’s degree and he received it in Jun 7, 1964. My brothers and I were very proud of him.
While in Prospect, Dad and Mom purchased a small acreage, built a house on it and planted a garden. He then put his boys to work building fence, graveling the driveway, cutting and burning brush, and weeding the garden. He also took us to the woods, to fish or cut firewood, or pick berries, or hunt deer or just to see the sights. He was always ready for a drive in the woods on into his nineties.
He taught us to work in the garden, the woodpile, or in the feeding and caring for the livestock that fed our family.
Our trips didn’t always end well. Sometimes, our old truck wouldn’t start. We would push it back and forth until we could pop the clutch in third and the old girl would fire. Or dad would try to dash through the snow drift or the mud hole. “Dash” is an inappropriate word for anything a 1949 dodge truck could possibly do. So, we learned to dig out.
It was said by someone who helped me in the past that getting stuck was a Boyer tradition. Not an endorsement.
In all of our activities, Dad was patient, he worked harder than my brothers and I, and he showed us how to deal with obstacles. Dig it out, overcome it and move on.
As a member of his Church, he was involved as Sunday School superintendent, Bible study leader and as someone who financially supported the church. His life was a good example of a Christian life. He was patient. He started up conversations with nearly everyone and tried to remember their names. He was always ready to find a common ground and he always showed respect. He was willing to lend a hand.
In all the little things, Dad showed us how to live as men. He had more to teach us, but we were too young and impatient to listen. Even in the bad times, he showed grace.
Finally, we grew older, we found girlfriends and wives. He and mom welcomed them. They made our girls, our wives, feel welcome and respected.
Some will say that these are small kindnesses, little unimportant things. After all, these things are not big like bridges and building, political and financial power, or flying machines and fast cars. Nevertheless, these things matter.
Dad taught us how to live as men. We didn’t learn all the lessons, but his example was and is clear. My Dad’s example makes me, my brothers, our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren better. We will miss his example and his presence.
In his retirement years, he and Charlotte moved to Roseburg, Oregon, and made many friends with neighbors, YMCA, Church on the Rise, and game nights at his house.
Dad is survived by four sons and their wives: Mark and Nita Boyer, Mike and Cece Boyer, Mervin and Ruth Boyer, and Dale and Tammy Boyer. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by our mother, Charlotte Boyer. They both are missed.
Private Interment is at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. The Memorial Service is at the Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg, Oregon, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m.
