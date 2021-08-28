Our parents are reunited.
Dean Joseph Fernandes passed away August 12, 2021. Despite the heroic efforts of the Mercy Medical Hospital staff to save his life, he succumbed due to COVID-19.
He joins his loving wife Rochelle Fernandes, who preceded him in death last year. He is survived by two sons, Dennis Fernandes of Portland, Oregon, and Vince Fernandes of Rocky Top, Tennessee. He was a doting grandfather to 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A daughter, Kim Fernandes, also precedes him in death (1986).
All his life, Dean was a giving person to others in need. He was good with his hands and could fix, repair, or build just about anything. Many people in the Sutherlin, Roseburg, and the Vine Street Baptist Church community benefited from his skill and generosity.
He was born December 1, 1941 in Oakland, California. After attending San Lorenzo High School in San Lorenzo, California, he immediately put his famous work ethic to task. He began working at the Oakland Naval Shipyard, then later the graveyard shift at the Hunt’s Cannery. However, he had his eye on Oregon, and perhaps homesteading. So, in 1974 he relocated his family from California to 11 acres he purchased in Willis Creek, Oregon. Ultimately, he could not get septic approval and (temporarily) gave up his dream of being a gentleman farmer.
In Oregon, he worked for Roseburg Lumber and the State of Oregon DOT bridge crew before settling into a career with the Roseburg City Water Department. After retiring in 1997, he then realized his dream of being a gentleman farmer. He became a certified Master Horticulturist and settled on a 5-acre spread in Sutherlin, Oregon. He had a variety of interests when he was not farming, gardening or donating his time. He enjoyed tailgating and watching University of Oregon football games, panning for gold, metal detecting, fishing in bass tournaments, and Western novels. In addition, he was always a front-row enthusiast for his grandchildren's artistic and athletic endeavors. He will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.