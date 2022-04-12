Death Notices for April 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary L. Millerage 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME 541-671-4435Doris Biglowage 77, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Sheila Ann Evans age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Oliver Updegraffage 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Rickey A. Sutherlandage 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1.25M bail set for Myrtle Creek man in kidnapping, coercion case Roseburg man arrested after alleged 'road rage' incident Death Notices for April 6, 2022 Entertainment lineup announced for 2022 Douglas County Fair How Roseburg students saved Arendelle in 'Frozen Jr.' TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tips to prevent animal bites and rabies Roseburg's McMillan competes in meet at Eugene C.C. Roseburg man facing multiple sex abuse charges What's Up Roseburg City Council backs school bond levy Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
