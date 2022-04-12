The News-Review

Gary L. Miller

age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME 541-671-4435

Doris Biglow

age 77, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Sheila Ann Evans

age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Oliver Updegraff

age 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Rickey A. Sutherland

age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

