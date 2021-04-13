Teresa Michele Heib
Age 69, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL, COTTAGE GROVE.
Betty Jean Pack
Age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Jacqueline Elizabeth Yow
Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
