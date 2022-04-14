Death Notices for April 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael George Newmanage 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Robert Allen Marlowage 43, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man facing multiple sex abuse charges Entertainment lineup announced for 2022 Douglas County Fair After more than 40 years, 'Lime Lady' will find her forever home How Roseburg students saved Arendelle in 'Frozen Jr.' DINT raids illegal marijuana grow in Glendale, one arrested TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Science brought to life with new mural at Glide High School Three injured in four separate weather-related crashes on I-5 Tuesday Glendale's Wytcherley wins three events in Sutherlin meet Oakpointe Communities Is Pleased To Announce Regency by Toll Brothers, Puget Sound’s Newest 55+ Active Adult Community, Is Now Open for Pre-Sale in Ten Trails 2022 Pacific Racing Association schedule Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
