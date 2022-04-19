Leatrice J. Leone

age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

David James Arndorfer

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Margaret Robbins-Norman

age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Clarence Albert Mitchell

age 75, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Harry Joseph Schwarz

age 79, of Elkton, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

James Frank Taylor, Jr.

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Mamma Wendy Doschades

age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Greg M. Sadlier

age 75, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Leroy Bates

age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

