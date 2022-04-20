Russell Davis

age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

LaVerne Bailey

Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Louis Campbell

age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

John Alan Richardson

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

