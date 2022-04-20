Death Notices for April 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Russell Davisage 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983LaVerne BaileyAge 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Louis Campbellage 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983John Alan RichardsonAge 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roseburg Oregon Arrangement Alan Richardson Taylor Louis Campbell Death Notice Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular One dead in early Friday morning house fire east of Roseburg Three-car crash sends at least two to the hospital Police investigating reported break-in at Casey's Restaurant Eggs abound during a number of Easter events set for this weekend Judy Ann Cullett TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Bend poised to pay $18,000 in attorney fees to activist Commuter airline to buy 75 Washington-built electric planes Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election Commissioners, fishery groups throw support behind summer steelhead hatchery program Andy Hart, SVP Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Hosts Webinar on NQDC Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
