Anton Ray Wratney

age 59, of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Norman Lee Baird

age 77, of Toledo, Washington, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. COLUMBIA FUNERAL SERVICE 360-636-4211

