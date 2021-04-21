Leslie Keith Cornwell
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Xavier Frank Spichtig
Age 92, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Ruben Jose Perez
Age 80, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Yvonne LaRae Wright
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
