Bradley Basham

age 49, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM 541-942-0185

Benny Stokes

age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Floyd Raymond Gardner

age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Dale Scott Pitner

age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending.

Nicole Bohn

age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Myrna Campbell

age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Mike Poole

age 41, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

