Bonnie Jean Arnette
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Carla Tate
Age 69, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Ray Murdock
Age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Ronald L. Shaw
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
