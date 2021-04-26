Bonnie Jean Arnette

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Carla Tate

Age 69, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ray Murdock

Age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Ronald L. Shaw

Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

