Derald W. Held

age 91, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. Services pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Robert Smith

age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Michelle Eileen Butler

age 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Norma Adams Cooper

age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Della (Babe) Mattingly

of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022

Gerald Buckley Hart, II

age of 61, of Powers, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Joseph E. Mellin

age 48, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.