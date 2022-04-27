Death Notices for April 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Derald W. Heldage 91, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. Services pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281Robert Smithage 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Michelle Eileen Butlerage 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Norma Adams Cooper age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Della (Babe) Mattinglyof Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022Gerald Buckley Hart, IIage of 61, of Powers, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Joseph E. Mellinage 48, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport Sheriff: 'absolutely opposed' to release of convicted murderer DINT seizes 1,700 weed plants, four high-end cars in Azalea raid Two die in separate crashes in three-day span No injuries after pickup collides with OSP cruiser along I-5 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News None injured in Lookingglass house fire late Tuesday night Stocks regain their footing a day after big tech sell-off Dave’s Killer Bread® Smashes Taste Buds with New Epic Everything® Organic Breakfast Bread Crash in Beaverton, Oregon, kills 2, injures 4 Music in the Park announces 2022 lineup Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
