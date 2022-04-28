Death Notices for April 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard A. Weaverage 34, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281Charles Lewis (Chuck)age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. CASCADE CREMATORY KLAMATH FALLS 541-887-2919 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Richard A. Death Notice Roseburg Charles Lewis Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sheriff: 'absolutely opposed' to release of convicted murderer Music in the Park announces 2022 lineup Two die in separate crashes in three-day span None injured in Lookingglass house fire late Tuesday night No injuries after pickup collides with OSP cruiser along I-5 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Expansion at Its Robards, Kentucky Distribution Center Democrats face progressive test in Oregon governor's race 16 states that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
